Traditional Republicans for Common Sense endorses Barnett in Republican primary for Governor

by on July 9, 2018 at 1:03 PM

2006 Republican nominee for Kansas Governor Jim Barnett received the endorsement of a group of former Republican legislators that he announced on Monday. The group calls itself the Traditional Republicans for Common Sense.

“They would include people like Alicia Salisbury from this area, Senator Lana Oleen from Manhattan, who was Majority Leader, Senator Fred Kerr, previous President of the Senate, Senator John Vratil from Kansas City, Vice President,” said Barnett.

The group is one that is not for overspending, but realizes that some money must be spent for government to function.

“They’re the ones that could actually make government work, to fund schools, to build roads,” said Barnett. “It’s a different time, in a sense, when you have certain people who are more ideological in their approach, or sort of, my way or the highway is what we saw in the last seven years with Brownback and Colyer.”

The group was formed in April 2012 to advocate for common sense policy positions, like job creation, funding Kansas schools and providing for common sense tax policy. Their argument then ultimately did not win the day, as a tax cut bill was passed into law less than a month later and Kansas has remained in school finance litigation to the present time.

Nick Gosnell