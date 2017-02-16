Traffic lights damaged in crash near Lake Shawnee

No injuries were reported in the single vehicle crash that happened around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Harry Louderback with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the car was headed westbound in the 2800 block of SE 29th Street when it struck a pole at the West Edge Road intersection. The traffic lights, which are hung by wire and attached to the pole, were pulled down in the collision.

No injuries were reported.

Louderback did not immediately know what caused the driver to crash into the pole. The driver was allowed to leave the scene after his car was taken by a wrecker.

The crash forced authorities to close SE 29th in all directions while crews worked to repair the traffic lights.

**WIBW News Now originally reported this as a two car crash. It was later confirmed the second vehicle was following the car that crashed and not directly involved**