Traffic stop Thursday night leads to drug and weapons arrest

December 15, 2017 at 9:27 AM

A traffic stop on Thursday night in Topeka lead to a drug and weapons arrest.

Topeka Police Department officers stopped a silver Toyota Camry for traffic violations near Huntoon and Clay around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night.  During the stop, officers located an illegally altered shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and checks that did not belong to the occupants of the vehicle.  A potential explosive device was also located, causing the TPD Bomb Squad to further investigate, identifying it as a homemade firework device.

33-year-old James Harris was transported to the Department of Corrections on traffic related charges and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

34-year-old Candice King was transported to the Department of Correction on warrants, drug related charges and identity theft charges.

 

 

 

 