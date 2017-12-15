Traffic stop Thursday night leads to drug and weapons arrest

A traffic stop on Thursday night in Topeka lead to a drug and weapons arrest.

Topeka Police Department officers stopped a silver Toyota Camry for traffic violations near Huntoon and Clay around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday night. During the stop, officers located an illegally altered shotgun, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and checks that did not belong to the occupants of the vehicle. A potential explosive device was also located, causing the TPD Bomb Squad to further investigate, identifying it as a homemade firework device.

33-year-old James Harris was transported to the Department of Corrections on traffic related charges and Felon in Possession of Firearm.

34-year-old Candice King was transported to the Department of Correction on warrants, drug related charges and identity theft charges.