Trails, Rails, & Tales: Chisholm Trail 150th Anniversary

Save the Date to Celebrate! Labor Day Weekend 2017

The 150th Anniversary of the the Chisholm Trail is being celebrated in style, Labor Day Weekend in Abilene! All weekend long, head to the end of the Chisholm Trail & celebrate with an authentic longhorn cattle drive, kid & family friendly activities, car show, re-enactments, & more!

To see a schedule of events and to BUY your tickets, click HERE

Saturday tickets include all shows and performances by Red Steagall, Dennis Rogers and Native American demonstrations as well as arena shows like Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show, the McPherson Silver Buckle Team, the Buffalo Soldiers and other activities, like the Buckaroo Camp, cowboy poetry readings, author talks and more.

Sunday tickets includes the previous as well as admission to performances by Sons of the Pioneersand Michael Martin Muprhey.

2 Day passes includes admission to everything for the whole weekend! Get your tickets here!

Tickets DO NOT include Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Steam Engine rides. Purchase your Steam Engine tickets here! Contact the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad at 785.263.1077.

For more information about Trails, Rails & Tales, contact the Dickinson County Heritage Center, 785.263.2681.