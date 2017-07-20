Transfer Whitman To Leave KU Basketball

Forward Jack Whitman has decided to leave the Kansas men’s basketball program, KU head coach Bill Self confirmed Thursday. Whitman was a graduate transfer from William & Mary who signed with KU in early May and practiced with the Jayhawks throughout the summer.

“Jack called me last night and informed me that he would not be playing basketball at Kansas for his fifth year,” Self said. “I do not know what his plans are moving forward. All I know is he will not be part of our basketball program. We wish Jack the best with his future endeavors.”

As a redshirt junior during the 2016-17 season, Whitman (6-foot-9, 235 pounds) started 26 of 30 games for the Tribe and averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. The Lexington, Kentucky, native led William & Mary in field goal percentage at 66.0 percent from the field and was second on the team with 34 blocked shots. Whitman was a redshirt in 2013-14 and played in a reserve role his freshman and sophomore seasons at William & Mary.