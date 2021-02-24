Transgender Sports Bill Debated
LGBTQ-rights advocates warned Kansas legislators that their discussion of a proposed ban on transgender students in girls’ and women’s school sports would lead to bullying, and one group promised to sue the state if such a law is enacted.
The state Senate Education Committee had a hearing on a bill backed by some athletes, Republican lawmakers, and conservative groups.
It would apply to K-12 school and college sports.
Supporters portrayed it as an attempt to ensure competition remains fair and that girls and woman aren’t deprived of scholarships and other opportunities in sports.
Idaho’s Legislature enacted such a law last year.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that a federal law barring employment discrimination based on sex also bars bias based on sexual orientation or gender identity, and a federal judge last year blocked Idaho’s law against transgender athletes, though the ruling has been appealed.