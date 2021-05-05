      Weather Alert

Transgender Sports Veto Stands

May 5, 2021 @ 6:55am

Legislators failed to overturn the governor’s veto of a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

The state Senate voted 26-14 to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto, leaving supporters a single vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority.

Kansas became the second state within two weeks, after North Dakota, where a legislature with Republican supermajorities failed to override a governor’s veto of such a measure.

Kelly had called the proposed ban “regressive,” said it would send a message that Kansas was not a welcoming place and predicted it would hurt the state’s attempts to recruit businesses.

The proposed ban is likely to be an issue in the 2022 governor’s race, when Kelly seeks a second term.

The top two Republican candidates, Attorney General Derek Schmidt and former Governor Jeff Colyer, have said they would have signed the measure.

