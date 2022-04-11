Transit Agencies Getting Funds

Governor Laura Kelly has announced $13.2 million will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state.
The money will go to 26 transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration Public Transit Program.
Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the program, which is meant to improve transit access and services.
The projects have a total cost of about 17 million dollars, with the program providing about 13 million of that total.
Two million of that is state money, while 11 is federal.
In the first two years of the program, the Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded 21 million dollars for projects that total 26 million dollars in cost.
Projects include constructing bus maintenance facilities, upgrading transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, and expanding low emissions transit operations.