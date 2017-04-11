Your trash could turn you into a Reality TV star

One man’s trash, as the saying goes, is another man’s treasure.

A national cable network is hoping area residents take a second look before getting rid of that so-called “trash” as they cast a new reality television show in the greater Topeka and Kansas City areas.

Producers for the FYI Network show “You Can’t Turn That into a House” are accepting “outside the box” submissions of everything from grain silos to old school buses and even more from locations in and around Topeka, according to executive producer, Danny Downing.

“That’s what we’re looking for is for people in the area who maybe have something really visually striking, something exciting on their property that they want us, you know, have us come in and do a cool remodel on,” Downing said.

The show is slated to air 13 episodes on the FYI channel. Downing says if the show generates enough interest, another season of the series could be in the works.

“The network has been extremely supportive of this show,” said Downing. “They’re really hoping to really push this when it comes out. So, we always love to highlight middle America as much as we can and the people there.”

Submitting your structure for consideration is a simple process of providing your contact information, information about the structure and attaching several pictures of it in an email.

“People can send in their information to our casting email address,” Downing said. “We’re able to do pretty cool stuff with things that you would never think possible.”

Downing says anyone interested can contact the show’s producers by emailing youcant@redarrowindustries.com.

Photo courtesy of Red Arrow Industries