Traveling Nurses in Big Demand

Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January.
The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of last week.
Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas City Star reports.
Kelly Sommers, director of the Kansas State Nurses Association, said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job.
Cindy Samuelson, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Hospital Association, said in an email to the AP that the demand for traveling nurses over the last month in a region that includes Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska has increased anywhere from 35% to 127%, depending on the type of position.
Robin Allaman, chief nursing officer at the 25-bed Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, told The Associated Press that the rising prices are making it hard to hire traveling nurses.