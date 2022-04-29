The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, moving up eight spots in the first round to take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie.
New England is the team that swapped with Kansas City, with the Chiefs sending pick Nos. 29 (first round), 94 (third round) and 121 (fourth round) to the Patriots in order to move up.
McDuffie was a first-team All-Pac-12 player in 2021, recording 35 tackles and six pass breakups for the Huskies. He’s one of the more willing tacklers among this year’s cornerback prospects, and tallied four tackles for loss this season, too.
His Relative Athletic Score of 9.48 reaches that metric’s “Great” threshold for athleticism. According to Drae Harris of The Draft Network, “McDuffie is a very good athlete with good lateral agility and overall quickness in coverage,” adding that his “ideal role” is as a starting cornerback in the NFL.
Trent McDuffie was drafted with pick 21 of round 1 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.48 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 106 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/pQdk1fUXXF #RAS #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BZSzFRaZ7u
— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022
After trading up to take McDuffie, the first cornerback Kansas City has drafted in the first round since Marcus Peters in 2015, the Chiefs still have 10 picks remaining in this year’s draft, including pick No. 30 in the first round.