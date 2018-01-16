WIBW News Now!

Trial set to begin in ex-Chiefs player’s road rage killing

January 16, 2018

The trial in a road-rage shooting that left former NFL player Joe McKnight dead is set to begin in a New Orleans suburb.

Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in the December 1st, 2016, shooting of the former running back.

McKnight played college ball at Southern California before three seasons with the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Police said the confrontation took place as they were traveling over a Mississippi River bridge in New Orleans and on roads in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Gasser’s attorneys have cast the 28-year-old McKnight as the aggressor and are expected to argue Gasser shot in self-defense.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday.

