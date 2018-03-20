WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


108°F
Overcast
Feels Like 193°
Winds NW 12 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast50°
30°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear59°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy68°
55°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy66°
39°

Trial to begin for militia group that conspired to bomb mosque

by on March 20, 2018 at 11:17 AM (2 hours ago)

A trial begins this week for three members of a militia group accused of conspiring to bomb a mosque and apartment complex housing Somalis in Garden City.

Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction and conspiracy against civil rights.  Stein also faces a weapons-related charge and Wright has an additional charge of lying to the FBI.  They all have pleaded not guilty.

Their trial is expected to last six weeks, with jury selection beginning Tuesday.  Prosecutors say a militia member tipped off federal authorities after becoming alarmed by the heightening talk of violence, and later agreed to wear a wire as a paid informant.  The months-long investigation features hours of profanity-laced recordings discussing the alleged plot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.