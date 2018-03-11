Trio of Sunflower Schools Earn NCAA Bids

The field of 68 is set for the NCAA Tournament.

The Sunflower State is well represented as all three D1 schools are in the tournament.

Kansas is one of two states to send all of their Division I schools to the NCAA Tournament. The state of West Virginia is the other sending West Virginia and Marshall.

Schedule of Games for the Sunflower Schools:

1 seed Kansas will face 16 seed Penn in Wichita on Thursday with a tip time of 1:00 pm on TBS.

9 seed Kansas State will face 8 seed Creighton in Charlotte on Friday with a tip time of 5:50 pm on TNT

4 seed Wichita State will face Marshall in San Diego on Friday with a tip time of 12: 30 pm on TNT

Big 12 Schools and times:

Thursday games:

10 seed Oklahoma vs 7 Seed Rhode Island on CBS tip at 11:15 am

3 seed Texas Tech vs 14 seed Stephen F Austin on TruTV tip at at 6:27 pm

Friday Games:

5 seed West Virginia vs 12 seed Murray State on TNT tip approx at 3:00 pm

10 seed Texas vs 7 seed Nevada on TBS tip approx at 4:30 pm

6 seed TCU vs 11 Arizona State/Syracuse on CBS tip approx at 8:40 pm

Bill Self, Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media on Sunday to discuss KU’s placement in the bracket.

Devonte’ Graham & Svi Mykhailiuk

Bill Self