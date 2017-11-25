WIBW News Now!

Triple fatality accident in Jackson County Saturday night closes Highway 75

by on November 25, 2017 at 10:34 PM (1 hour ago)

Three people were killed three others were taken to hospitals Saturday night following an accident in Jackson County. According to a release from Sheriff Tim Morse, the accident occurred on 75 Highway a mile north of K-9 Highway. 

Highway 75 is closed between K-20 and K-9 highways. That closure will likely last into Sunday morning. An accident charting team from the Kansas Highway Patrol is coming to investigate, and more information will be released after next of kin is notified and the charting team has completed their work.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.