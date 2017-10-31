WIBW News Now!

Truck crashes into fast food restaurant sign in north Topeka

by on October 31, 2017 at 3:04 PM (3 mins ago)

A pickup truck collided with a fast food sign Tuesday afternoon in north Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Bryce Whelpley says the crash that de to the sign in front of the Spangles at 635 NW Highway 24 happened around 12:50 p.m.

The driver of a black Nissan Titan pickup was headed east on Highway 24 and lost control as he approached NW Tyler Street.

The truck went airborne basically vaulted off of Tyler Street and struck the Spangles sign,” said Whelpley. “Debris from the sign struck a parked vehicle.”

Tyler Street is currently closed at Highway 24 due to road construction. The truck did not hit any of the barriers blocking the street.

It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to leave the roadway.

A light dusting of snow began to fall in Topeka around the time of the crash. Whelpley says the snow was very minor, if even falling at all when the truck hit the sign and was not a contributing factor in the crash.

As a Spangles manager picked up pieces of the sign that littered the parking lot, he told WIBW News Now the sign would cost at least $2,000 to replace.  

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, but was not taken to the hospital.

The truck’s passenger side door and front fender were torn off in the crash.

Highway 24 was closed for more than an hour before the truck was loaded on to a wrecker and towed away. 

Several plastic letters lay scattered across the ground in front of the Spangles in north Topeka.

The driver of this Nissan Titan pickup truck was hurt, but not hospitalized after veering off the road and crashing into the sign

