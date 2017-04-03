Truck hits KDOT arrow board on KCK bridge, knocking it into Kansas River

Highway maintenance crews working on a bridge in Kansas City are said be OK after a close call Monday morning.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a truck collided with a KDOT arrow board on westbound I-670 at Central Avenue, knocking the sign off the bridge and into the Kansas River.

A KDOT spokesperson said in a news release that the incident happened around 11 a.m.

A work zone was in place for inspection being conducted Monday on the westbound I-670 bridges.

No workers were hit or injured in the collision.

The incident comes on the first day of ” National Work Zone Awareness Week,” which aims to highlight the dangers road crews face from inattentive drivers in work zones.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, 2016 saw an increase in work zone crashes across Kansas from the previous year.

Photo via KDOT