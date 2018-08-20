Truckers: E-file Is a growing option to file Highway Use Tax Return

An important tax deadline is coming up for owner operators of semis in Kansas.

“These are vehicles that weigh more than 55,000 pounds,” said Michael Devine with the Internal Revenue Service. “We’re not talking about something you’d probably park in the driveway. If you’ve got a big truck or a fleet of trucks, you know about this. This is a Form 2290. It’s technically a tax return. If you’ve had your truck on the road operating since July or earlier than that, then the 31st of August is the date that return is due.”

It’s much easier now to efile that return than to try to figure out how to do it on paper.

“You can pay electronically,” said Devine. “You can print that form out in about a minute and go down and take care of all the business you need to with the state.”

For more information about the highway use tax, visit the Trucking Tax Center at IRS.gov/truckers.