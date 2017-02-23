Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

A letter sent to schools nationwide Wednesday by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied.

The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.

Singer Jackie Evancho, who performed at Trump’s inauguration ceremony, says she and her transgender sister want to meet with him about transgender rights.

The 16-year-old made the request in a tweet Wednesday night.

Evancho appeared alongside her sister, Juliet, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday . Juliet Evancho says they hope to “enlighten” the president.

The former “America’s Got Talent” contestant sang the national anthem at Trump’s Jan. 20 inaugural and tells `GMA’ that she would do so again.

She says she sang not because of politics, but for “the honor and privilege” of performing for her country.

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

Featured photo: Jette Carr / DoD