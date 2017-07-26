WIBW News Now!

Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces

by on July 26, 2017 at 10:29 AM (2 hours ago)

(AP) – President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity” in the U.S. armed forces.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that after consulting with “Generals and military experts,” that the government “will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Trump added that “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting. But transgender troops are already serving openly in the military.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGNOnline

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.