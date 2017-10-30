WIBW News Now!

Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry

by on October 30, 2017 at 6:14 AM (6 hours ago)

President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump – in a series of tweets – is making reference to what he calls “phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist.” He says Democrats are using – in his words – a “witch hunt” for “evil politics” and adds that Republicans are “fighting back like never before.”

Trump’s tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel
Robert Mueller.

The report suggests that arrests could come as early as Monday.

The Associated Press hasn’t confirmed the CNN report.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

