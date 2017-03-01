WIBW News Now!

Trump condemns Kansas bar shooting in speech

by on March 1, 2017 at 5:41 AM (54 mins ago)

President Donald Trump opened his address to a joint session of Congress by condemning the recent threats against Jewish community centers and a fatal shooting in Kansas being investigated as a hate crime.

Trump on Tuesday said that “while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms.”

The president had received criticism from some civil rights groups who accused him of being slow in denouncing the violent acts. He had yet to discuss the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, one of two Indian men shot inside a bar in Olathe, Kansas.

There have also been dozens of threats against Jewish community centers – and vandalism in Jewish cemeteries – across the nation in recent weeks.

