Trump endorsement ‘mixed blessing’, says Washburn professor

President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement of Kansas 3rd District Congressman Kevin Yoder earlier this week. How significant is that? A Washburn University political scientist says we’re still not sure.

“The Trump endorsement means a lot, but it doesn’t necessarily mean what Presidential endorsements meant in previous years,” said Washburn’s Bob Beatty. “The Trump brand is in some districts, and I would argue the 3rd District is one of them, is very much a mixed blessing.”

Not only has Trump given his support, but Mike Pence has put his time and his mouth to the effort.

“On the positive side, you get the Trump voters, you get money, Mike Pence visited the 3rd District,” said Beatty. “On the negative side, in a district like the 3rd District, Hillary Clinton actually won that district and a Trump endorsement may bring out people, not just Democrats, but some moderate Republicans that just really don’t like him.”

Beatty sees the 3rd District as a neck-and-neck district.

“I think the 3rd District is up in play,” said Beatty. “That’s why Kevin Yoder is, in a way, doing a bit of a balancing act, but he seems to be increasingly tilting toward the Trump side. That’s what a number of incumbent Republicans are going to have to decide whether they want to do this time around. Do you, just essentially, be associated with Donald Trump and just take the chance you’re going to get out those voters, or is there going to be a backlash to that?”

That may ultimately come down to which Democrat wins that side’s primary, as they all have different strengths, but it will take a lot of outside money to compete with Yoder’s war chest and it remains to be seen if that cash will show up.