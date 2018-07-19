WIBW News Now!

Trump endorses Kevin Yoder in Kansas 3rd District

by on July 19, 2018 at 12:44 PM (2 hours ago)

President Donald Trump is endorsing Republican Representative Kevin Yoder in a Kansas district that Hillary Clinton narrowly carried in 2016.

Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Yoder has his “full and total endorsement!”  The president praised Yoder after House Republicans released a spending bill providing $5 billion next year for building Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico.  Yoder is chairman of a House appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

Yoder is seeking his fifth term in the Kansas City-area district.  Democrats are targeting him because Clinton received 47 percent of the vote there to Trump’s 46 percent.  The Kansas Democratic Party quickly noted the endorsement in a fundraising email, calling Trump’s agenda “divisive” and “corrupt.”

Trump said in his tweet that Yoder has been strong on crime, border security and gun rights.

