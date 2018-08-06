Trump endorses Kobach; political scientist sees it as ‘getting out his base’

President Donald Trump endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in the Kansas Republican primary for governor on Monday, a day ahead of a close primary election between Kobach and six challengers, including sitting Governor Jeff Colyer.

“It’s a natural fit for Donald Trump to endorse Kris Kobach,” said Washburn University political scientist Bob Beatty. “Of course. These two have one of the most well known relationships in American politics. It’s actually surprising it took so long. A recent poll has it essentially being a tied race. That may have factored into this decision.”

Beatty sees the endorsement as being of limited value, though, especially compared to what a Presidential visit might have brought.

“We know that Donald Trump is very good at getting out his base, getting them very excited,” said Beatty. “Much of that base is Kris Kobach’s base. That’s the idea behind today’s endorsement.”

Kris Kobach has taken the hard-right position in this race and he hasn’t changed that from the beginning.

“Whatever you think of Kris Kobach, I always give him credit for being pretty straightforward for what he’s all about,” said Beatty. “This campaign has been very much about the Donald Trump agenda. He’s run eight total TV ads and almost half of them feature some reference to Donald Trump. When I saw Kobach on the campaign trail, he listed the two biggest issues, number one, tax cuts of course, but number two was illegal immigration. That’s very much a Kobach issue, but also a Trump issue.”

Kobach was the Vice Chair of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity that ran from last May to

January of this year.