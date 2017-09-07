Trump Jr. begins interview with Senate staff

President Donald Trump’s oldest son has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with Senate staffers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to face hours of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee staff.

A person familiar with the process says Trump Jr. provided an opening statement of about 15 to 20 minutes before the closed-door interview began. The person was not authorized to discuss confidential committee business and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Questioning is expected to focus on a 2016 meeting that involved Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, among others.

Emails released in July show that Trump Jr. was told before the meeting that it was part of a Russian government effort to help his father.