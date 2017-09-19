Trump lashes out at North Korea, Iran during UN speech

President Donald Trump has concluded his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran.

The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “rocket man.” And he threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if the United States is forced to

defend itself or allies against the North’s aggression.

Trump also said the Iranian government is an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is violence.

Trump said the world can’t allow the “murderous regime” to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders “cannot abide” by the agreement if it “provides cover” for Iran to build its nuclear program.

Israel’s prime minister praised Trump’s comments on Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In over 30 years in my experience with the U.N., I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech.” He said Trump “spoke the truth

about the great dangers facing our world and issued a powerful call to confront them in order to ensure the future of humanity.”

Iran fired back at Trump, calling his remarks”mean and pointless.”

The semi-official ISNA news agency quotes Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying Trump’s “impudent and ignorant” remarks are divorced from

reality, and ignore Iran’s role in fighting terrorism.

Iran has provided aid to Iraqi and Syrian forces battling the Islamic State group, but is also a patron of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which Western countries view as a terrorist organization.

Zarif condemned U.S. support for the “criminal Zionist regime” in Israel and for “tyrannical regimes” in the region.

Photo: United Nations