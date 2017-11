Trump makes light of his Twitter account going dark briefly; rails against Clinton, DNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and “inadvertently” deactivated Trump’s account briefly Thursday evening.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Trump also tweeted that the American public “deserves” a federal investigation of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee over a joint fundraising agreement they signed in August 2015.

Trump says in a three-part Twitter attack: “Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.”

Trump’s accusation follows Politico’s publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile’s upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found “proof” that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton’s favor. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated, but late Thursday, Trump tweeted without evidence that he believed they had acted “illegally.”

Trump and his campaign are subjects of a wide-ranging investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File