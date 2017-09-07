WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


80°F
Clear
Feels Like 80°
Winds East 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear82°
58°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear85°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy85°
62°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
60°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear84°
58°

Trump picks Wichita attorney for federal bench

by on September 7, 2017 at 11:52 AM (3 hours ago)

President Donald Trump has nominated a Wichita attorney whose practice is oil and gas law to the federal bench in Kansas.

If confirmed, John W. Broomes would replace retiring U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten in Wichita.

Broomes is a former submarine officer and petroleum engineer who practices at the Hinkle Law Firm. His LinkedIn profile shows he previously worked as a law
clerk to former U.S. District Judge Monti Belot.

His resume includes a 3-year stint as a project manager for Koch Industries’ pipeline and refinery operations.

The Center for Responsive Politics shows Broomes contributed to Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary. He has also donated to several other GOP
candidates.

Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran urged his confirmation, citing his “impressive record.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.