Trump plans to expand travel ban

by on September 25, 2017 at 10:38 AM (2 hours ago)

The three major long-haul airlines of the Gulf say they are aware of the new travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement to The Associated Press: “With regards to entry requirements for travel to/from the USA, Emirates continues to take guidance provided to us by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

In Abu Dhabi, long-haul carrier Etihad said: “The airline continues to accept nationals with valid travel documentation from the listed countries. Acceptance, as per standard procedure, is subject to checks completed by U.S. authorities at the preclearance facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

Doha-based Qatar Airways also said its operations continued as normal.

The travel ban, as well as the since-lifted ban on laptops in Mideast airliner cabins, has hurt Gulf carriers. Emirates has cut routes to the U.S.

The Gulf airlines also have faced stiff resistance from U.S. airlines, which accuse the Mideast carriers of being unfairly subsidized by their governments.

The Gulf carriers strongly dispute that.

