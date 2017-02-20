WIBW News Now!

Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser

by on February 20, 2017 at 2:37 PM (1 hour ago)

President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.

Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.”

Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

Photo credit: US Army/MGN Online

