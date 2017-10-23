Trump voting commission criticized for lack of transparency

President Donald Trump’s advisory commission on election integrity has integrity questions of its own – with some of its own members raising concerns about its openness.

This past week, two members fired off letters to commission staff complaining about a lack of information about the panel’s agenda and demanding answers about its activities.

That comes as Democratic U.S. senators are requesting a government investigation of the commission for ignoring formal requests from Congress.

The commissioners’ criticism was remarkable because it came from the very people who are supposed to be privy to the commission’s internal discussions and

plans.

One commissioner, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, wrote that he feels – quote – “completely uninformed” about the commission’s activities.

A commissioner from Alabama, Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan L. King, says he sent a similar letter.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is the vice chair of the commission.

FILE PHOTO – In this Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner, right, introduces one of the speakers at a meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in Manchester, N.H. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, center, and former Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, left, also attend. The information coming out of President Donald Trump’s commission to investigate voter fraud has frustrated not only reporters and senators but now even members of the commission. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File)