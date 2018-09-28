Trump will come to Topeka October 6

President Donald J. Trump announced Thursday he will come to Kansas to campaign on behalf of Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins.

The event will be Saturday, October 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

“We’re thrilled to welcome President Trump to the Sunflower State! Kansas families are keeping more of their hard earned paychecks and our service members and veterans are receiving much needed support under the President’s policies.” said Kansas Republican Party Chairman Kelly Arnold. “The President knows Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins will lead Kansas in the right direction.” Arnold said.

Kobach’s campaign said in a release Thursday, “I’m honored and grateful that President Trump will be coming to Kansas on Oct. 6. President Trump’s success in cutting taxes at the national level unleashed economic growth, and I want to accomplish the same thing in Kansas by reducing our crushing tax burden. It has been a great privilege to work with President Trump’s administration as a transition team member and informal adviser, and I look forward to working with him closely when I am Governor of Kansas,” Kobach said.

Watkins’ campaign said in a release Thursday, “Regardless of your political stripes, it is always a true honor to have an opportunity to welcome the President of the United States to your hometown. President Trump recognizes that this upcoming election and the race for the Second District of Kansas, in particular, is critical to the future of our nation and the Great State of Kansas. While my liberal career politician opponent, Paul Davis, has proudly embraced Nancy Pelosi’s radical agenda and has in turn been showered with over $2 million in outside liberal interest group spending, conservatives like President Trump are supporting me. I look forward to meeting President Trump on October 6th and sharing with him my plans to help deliver lower taxes, enhanced border security, and higher paychecks for 2nd District residents.”