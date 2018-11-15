Trump would be Kobach’s ‘champion’ for an administration post, says Washburn political scientist

Kris Kobach will be looking for work in January of 2019 after losing the Kansas governor’s race and President Donald Trump’s comments when he was here in Topeka campaigning for Kobach have fueled speculation that Kobach could be in line for a place in his administration. A Washburn University political scientist believes Kobach could be going, if he wants to.

“There’s of course, two different types of jobs in the White House,” said Bob Beatty with Washburn. “One is a very high level job heading an agency or being an assistant at an agency, in which the person has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Then there’s lots and lots of jobs where someone doesn’t have to be confirmed by the Senate. The jobs where you don’t have to be confirmed by the Senate, I would think, Kobach, in a sense, has his pick of.”

Even though there are other Kansans in high positions in the Trump administration, with Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State and Sam Brownback as an ambassador, that doesn’t mean Kobach’s road would be any easier if he were to be up for something Senate confirmable.

“Who is Kris Kobach’s champion?” asked Beatty. “Often, when somebody is nominated for a Cabinet position or something like that, they’ll have a couple really big names, Senators or Governors or whoever, in their corner, often from their home state. What’s interesting about Kris Kobach is, his biggest champion would be Donald Trump. That’s not necessarily that helpful, ironically, in the confirmation process.”

With the Congress coming to a close in December and recessing briefly, there is the potential opportunity for Trump to recess appoint Kobach to a Senate confirmable position and thus put pressure on to get him through if there were to be a vacancy in some place like the Department of Homeland Security during the recess.

“That kind of recess appointment would make a signal that’s bigger than even Kansas and Kris Kobach,” said Beatty. “That would be a signal that, for the two years leading up to re-election, Donald Trump is tripling down on Donald Trump, because Kris Kobach is his number one ally and he wants him right there leading the charge on illegal immigration issues. That would really be something.”

Trump canceled a scheduled trip with current DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen this week when they planned to visit troops at the U.S. southern border.