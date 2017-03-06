Trump’s new travel ban halts entries for 6 Muslim-majority nations

President Donald Trump’s new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas.

Trump signed the order Monday morning. The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.

People from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries. But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

Iraqi officials says the revised order that removes the country from a list of Muslim-majority nations sends a “positive message” about the future of bilateral relations as the two countries work to combat the Islamic State group.

Government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi says the decision to revise the ban shows that there is a “real partnership” between Washington and Baghdad.

Nigeria is reacting the ban by warning citizens not to travel to the United States.

Nigeria is not on the list of six Muslim-majority African nations listen on Trump’s order, but the special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and the diaspora says in a statement that several Nigerians with valid multiple-entry visas have been refused entry to the United States.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa says their visas were canceled when they landed and they were put on the next plane home.

The order can be read in full at WhiteHouse.gov.