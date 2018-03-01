Trump’s reelection announcement ‘unique’, says KU professor

President Donald Trump officially announced his intent to run for reelection in 2020 earlier this week.

“I don’t think this is necessarily a case of he gets anything strategically out of that,” said University of Kansas political

scientist Patrick Miller. “I have a very hard time seeing the logic of that argument. I think this is perhaps an event more unique to Donald Trump himself.”

There have been rumors in previous months that Trump might not be happy as President and therefore might not run again.

“Maybe for him, this is a way of just quelling those rumors,” Miller said. “That’s the best speculation I have on that point.”

It’s not as if there is any financial reason to do this now rather than later, at least as far as Miller knows.

“Usually, when a President gets elected to their first term, the fundraising mechanism is still active, through the official campaign or nowadays in the SuperPAC era SuperPACs associated with the campaign,” said Miller. “It’s not like filing and fundraising now really is something that unprecedented from what we’ve seen in the past.”

Trump named Brad Parscale, a Topeka native and Shawnee Heights grad his campaign manager. Parscale was instrumental in Trump’s digital strategy in his 2016 campaign.