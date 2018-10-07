Trump’s Topeka speech touts Republicans in tight races

President Donald Trump spoke to a capacity crowd at the Kansas Expocentre Saturday night and praised his newest Supreme Court Justice, who will be sworn in on Monday, Brett Kavanaugh.

“Brett Kavanaugh is a man of great character and intellect,” said Trump. “He’s a totally brilliant scholar who has devoted his life to the law. He is a loving husband, a devoted father and a faithful public servant and he always has been. What he and his wonderful family endured at the hands of Democrats is unthinkable.”

The rhetoric Trump used against the Democratic Party was some of the strongest he’s used yet.

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob,” said Trump. “That’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law, not the rule of the mob.”

He also touted the strength of the economy and said that if Democrats win in the fall, they’ll try to change that.

“They will try to plunge our country into gridlock, poverty and chaos and that’s what’s going to happen,” said Trump. “It can change. The Democrats want to significantly raise your taxes. Essentially, they want to impose socialism, Venezuela, dismantle law enforcement and eliminate our borders.”

Trump said the Democrats have become the party of crime, while Republicans are the party of law and order and justice. Trump introduced all the major Republican officials in the room and hinted at the potential for a similar end to current Governor Jeff Colyer’s career as that of his predecessor, Sam Brownback.

“You have one hell of a Governor,” said Trump. “I think we have to talk about bringing him down to Washington or something. We talked about it. Great Governor. Great man.”

Trump even said he was unhappy with current Republican nominee Kris Kobach for running for the office.

“I hated that he ran, because I would have loved to have brought him into my administration,” said Trump. “In fact, if he loses, I’ll bring him into my administration in two seconds. I hope he loses, because I want him so badly, but don’t do that.”

Kobach went back to the well where Trump used him in the Presidential campaign, illegal immigration.

“I’m so glad that America has a President who gets it and knows that illegal means illegal,” said Kobach.

Kobach then told a familiar campaign story about how when he worked under U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft he learned that multiple hijackers responsible for the September 11, 2001 attacks were in the U.S. illegally and had been pulled over by law enforcement but were not detained because law enforcement didn’t know about their immigration status and that three of them were pilots.

“If they had made those arrests, they could have stopped 9-11 from happening,” said Kobach. “Those numbers have shaped my career. The gravity of that has never left me. I will not, and I know President Trump will not allow our immigration system to be used again as a weapon to harm the American people.”

Trump also praised 2nd District Republican candidate for Congress, Steve Watkins.

“Steve is a great veteran,” said Trump. “He’s a patriot and a proud West Point graduate. That means he’s very smart.”

Watkins was smart enough to turn the spotlight back on the President quickly and tout Trump’s accomplishments, since he is a political newcomer and doesn’t have his own legislative record.

“A vote for Steve is a vote for me and our agenda to Make America Great Again,” Trump said. “You know that agenda.”

Trump cited long-time Democrat politicians Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters and compared Watkins opponent, Paul Davis to them.

“Here in Kansas, his opponent, Paul Davis, voted time after time to raise your taxes and fees and he voted to give public benefits to illegal aliens,” said Trump. “If you want to stop Nancy Pelosi from becoming Speaker of the House, you better get out and vote for Steve Watkins, please.”

Trump then gave a preview of his coming attacks on any potential Democratic opponents in the 2020 Presidential election.

“The only reason to vote Democrat is if you’re tired of winning,” said Trump. “We’re going to win, win, win! I never get tired of winning.”

Trump then hit the highlights of foreign policy accomplishments before going back to his campaign theme to close the speech.

“Together, we will make America wealthy again, we will make America strong again,” said Trump. “We will make America safe again and we will make America great again!”

Trump then left the podium to the opening sounds of the Rolling Stones You Can’t Always Get What You Want. The question is, did Kris Kobach and Steve Watkins get what they need? Election Day is November 6.