Try to think of those with dementia as you prepare for holidays with them, says Alzheimer’s Association

If you have a family member with diminishing mental abilities, whether it be dementia or Alzheimer’s, it’s important to include them, but be prepared for their role to change.

“Try to simplify,” said Katherine Rivard with the Heart of America chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Keep things as simple as possible. People might be in different stages of the disease and that can effect how much you include or not.”

It’s still important for the family to remember that the person suffering is still a part of the group.

“The holidays are the holidays, regardless of where a person is in their journey with dementia,” said Rivard. “It’s a question of, how can you still bring to that person the beloved traditions, the things that are familiar. Things that bring joy as a family, without overwhelming.”

Rivard notes that can look different for different families, but experiences that use the senses can help.

“It depends on where you are, early, middle or late stage of the disease, but even in late stage, people’s sense of touch is still very strong, hearing people talking to them, loved one’s voices. They may not know or remember specifically who that person is, but to try to keep things as familiar as they might be, on that sensory level.”

Rivard notes that favorite foods or music or other traditions can help bring back the memories that those with dementia may be able to live in better than they can experience the present.