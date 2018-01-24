Tuesday apartment fire likely arson

An apartment fire in Topeka Tuesday was intentionally set.

According to a release from Topeka fire officials, crews were called to a fire at 3100 SW 29th Terrace just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters encountered smoke when they entered the building. Firefighters located the fire and quickly extinguished it. A search of the apartment of fire origin revealed no occupants.

The fire originated in apartment 208 and 25-year-old Blake A. Barrow was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for Aggravated Arson.

No working smoke detectors were located in the apartment of fire origin.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.