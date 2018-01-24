WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Clear
Feels Like 30°
Winds West 7 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear51°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
43°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy58°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear53°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear47°
24°

Tuesday apartment fire likely arson

by on January 24, 2018 at 8:08 AM (4 hours ago)

An apartment fire in Topeka Tuesday was intentionally set.

According to a release from Topeka fire officials, crews were called to a fire at 3100 SW 29th Terrace just before 10:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters encountered smoke when they entered the building. Firefighters located the fire and quickly extinguished it. A search of the apartment of fire origin revealed no occupants.

The fire originated in apartment 208 and 25-year-old Blake A. Barrow was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked for Aggravated Arson.

No working smoke detectors were located in the apartment of fire origin.

Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.