Tuesday Energy Update: More Power Outages Possible
Evergy said Tuesday morning that more rolling power outages may be needed.
In a press release, they said, “Extreme frigid temperatures are affecting our region’s power supply, so the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) asked Evergy to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region.”
“As a way to help limit emergency electricity reductions, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) may require Evergy turn off energy to controlled portions of customers for approximately 30-60 minutes. Power will be restored to the area after that time period has ended. These emergency outages will then move to a different portion of service area. We’ll continue this process periodically until it’s no longer required by SPP.”
“With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 – 60 minutes. If you are impacted by an emergency electricity reduction, you do not need to report your outage.”
According to the Southwest Power Pool, they’re expecting a peak demand time of about 9 a.m. Central Time, although the power cuts may extend beyond that time.