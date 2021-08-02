      Weather Alert

Tuesday is Primary Election Day

Aug 2, 2021 @ 9:04am

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Kansas.

Not all counties or towns will have a primary election to vote in – it depends on how many candidates have filed for office.

Check with your local elections office to see if there is a primary in your location.

You can find your elections office by going to sos.ks.gov , then click “Elections”, then “County Election Offices.”

State law requires Kansas voters to show photo identification when casting a ballot in person.

You can use your driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state, a U.S. Passport, a U.S. Military ID, an ID card issued by a Native American tribe, an employee badge or ID issued by a government office, a student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas, a concealed carry license, or a public assistance ID card issued by a government office.

