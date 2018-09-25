Tuesday looking damp and gray

A relatively cool and gray Tuesday ahead.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A few isolated showers through early this afternoon, then scattered storms this afternoon, with a high at 75.
Tonight: Clearing late, with a low at 48.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 69.
Thursday: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 75.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 46.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 70.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 76.