Tuesday looking damp and gray

by on September 25, 2018 at 5:59 AM (5 hours ago)

A relatively cool and gray Tuesday ahead.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few isolated showers through early this afternoon, then scattered storms this afternoon, with a high at 75.

Tonight: Clearing late, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 69.

Thursday: Breezy and warmer, with a high at 75.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming north 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 70.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 76.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.