Tuesday morning fire likely arson

An early morning fire on SE 6th Avenue in Topeka looks to have been intentionally set.

Topeka Fire crews were called to 2410 SE 6th just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a single story masonry commercial structure with smoke showing. Firefighters were able to locate the fire within the building and extinguish it. A search of the building was conducted to ensure there were no occupants; the structure had no occupants at the time of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $15,000. There were not working smoke detectors in the structure.

If you know more about this fire, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.