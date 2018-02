Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officers continue to investigate a robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

According to a release, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a robbery was called in at the Viking BP at 4700 NW Hunters Ridge.

Deputies were told a white male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build who looked to be in his early 20s, dressed in black with his face covered, entered the store and demanded money. No weapon was displayed.