Topeka Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers were sent to a man just after 9 p.m. near SE 6th and Lime who was on the ground and bleeding .

That man had been shot, but the wound is not considered life-threatening.

An ambulance took the man to an area hospital.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 1300 block of SE 6th.

If anyone has more information, they can call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.