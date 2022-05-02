Tulip Time Bulb Sale Set

Press release
The annual Tulip Time bulb sale is set for 9 a.m. to Noon at Shawnee County Parks + Recreation’s Howey greenhouse at SE 41st and Howey on the west side of Lake Shawnee.
Tulip bulbs from the 2022 Jerold Binkley Tulip Time will be on sale for $5 per plastic grocery bag or $10 per 5-gallon bucket.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags and buckets.
The tulips will be separated into piles on the west side of the greenhouse and patrons will fill their own bags and buckets.
Tulip bulbs should be stored in a cool, dry place and planted approximately four inches deep in October so that they will bloom in April 2023.
Proceeds from the tulip bulb sale go to the Parks For All Foundation and help purchase tulip bulbs for Jerold Binkley Tulip Time next year.