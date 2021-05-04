Tulip Time Bulb Sale Set

The annual sale of tulip bulbs from Jerold Binkley Tulip Time is set.
There will be two sales this week:
• May 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Howey Greenhouse near Ted Ensley Gardens (take SE 37th to Howey, go south and then turn right to the greenhouse)
• May 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Old Prairie Town/Ward Meade Historic Site (124 NW Fillmore)
The cost of the tulips will be $5 per bag.
Bags will be provided, and patrons may purchase as many tulips as they can fit into a bag.
More than one bag may be purchased.
Proceeds from the tulip bulb sale go to the Parks For All Foundation via Friend of Ted Ensley Gardens and Friends of Ward-Meade.
The friends groups purchase the tulips each year for Jerold Binkley Tulip Time.