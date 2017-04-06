WIBW News Now!

Tulip Time In Topeka This Weekend

by on April 6, 2017 at 1:15 PM (8 mins ago)

One of the capital city’s most colorful events, Tulip Time, is going on this weekend.

“The trees and everything else is coming together for this weekend,” said Dave Bartels, horticulture supervisor for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “The trees are going to come out and actually end up being in perfect bloom in synchronicity with the tulips.”

Tulip Time was originally set up to be a fundraiser to beautify the capital city.

“Jerold Binkley did it to raise money for horticulture in Topeka,” said Bartels. “Places like Washburn and the Charles Curtis Trafficway in Topeka. Anything you see that has Topeka Beautification on it, he raised money for those things for years.”

When Binkley was no longer physically able, he gave the event over to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

“To keep it going, we need to have donations, or eventually we won’t be able to do it.”

The suggested donation for the Tulip Time event is $5. Tulips at Twilight is Friday and Saturday at Old Prairie Town and Tulip Time Day at the Lake is Sunday at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee.

For more information, go here.

Cropped Photo: MGN / Donna Schichler

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.