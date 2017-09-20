Turning Back Pages Of Days Gone By At Meriden Fall Festival This Weekend

Old time farming methods and ways of living days gone by will once again be featured Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24, at the 39th Fall Festival and Swap Meet

It’ll all be at the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association grounds, one mile east of Meriden, Kansas, on Highway K-4.

Jess Noll, president of the Meriden Antique Engine and Threshers Association, said one special attraction is the stock antique garden tractor pull at 10 o’clock, Saturday morning, and Sunday afternoon at 12:30.

“There’ll be seven classes with trophies in each class,” Noll said.

Cottonwood Station, a reproduction living history of an early day Kansas town, will come to life both days.

“The ‘old town’ was established in 1977 with the purpose to preserve, through living history, early farming techniques, the appreciation of antique engines, occupations and cultures in small town and rural areas of early Kansas,” Noll explained.

“We are now pleased to offer private tours of our grounds year-around,” he added.

During this weekend’s festival, a flea market is to be offering a wide array of arts and crafts and other items.

“Come on out. There’s plenty to do and see,” Noll invited. “Watch us make apple butter, apple cider and sorghum, and grind flour from wheat.

“Watch us saw wood with a steam-engine powered buzz saw. Watch us be blacksmiths and make things with iron,” Noll continued. “Watch us do this and more the old fashioned way.”

Special antique engine and antique tractors are to be on display and for buying, selling and trading “There will be plenty of good deals on engines, tractors, machinery, antiques tools and collectibles,” Noll said.

Simms Garage, the general store, print shop, blacksmith shop, sawmill, flour mill, log cabin and gas engine buildings will be open with working displays.

The 4-Closure Band will provide music for the old-time barn dance Saturday evening, Sept. 23, starting at 7:30.

Services are planned Sunday morning, Sept. 24, at 9 o’clock, in the Bloomfield Church.

The chuck wagon is to be open for meals both days serving breakfast, dinner and short orders anytime.

Camping hookups are available, but dogs without a leash and all-terrain vehicles are not permitted on the grounds. Utility vehicles and golf carts can be used with a registration fee.

Complete details are available at www.meridenthreshers.org.