Turning colder late Thursday, chilly Friday

A cold front is moving in from the NW this morning and by noontime should push through Topeka.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: An early afternoon high at 67 with temperatures dropping from there. Winds turn NW from 20-30 mph.
Tonight: Much colder, with a low at 37.
Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler with a high at 45.
Saturday: Dry, with a high at 52.
Sunday: Not as cool, with a high at 62.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 22 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 66.