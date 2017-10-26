WIBW News Now!

Turning colder late Thursday, chilly Friday

by on October 26, 2017 at 5:01 AM

A cold front is moving in from the NW this morning and by noontime should push through Topeka.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: An early afternoon high at 67 with temperatures dropping from there. Winds turn NW from 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Much colder, with a low at 37.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler with a high at 45.

Saturday: Dry, with a high at 52.

Sunday: Not as cool, with a high at 62.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north 22 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 48.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 66.

